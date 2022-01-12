Assembly Elections 2022: What is EC’s Model Code of Conduct? Know why it’s imposed

Political parties are campaigning and gearing up in full force for the upcoming Assembly elections 2022 in five states across India- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur- which are set to be conducted in February and March.

The Election Commission of India always imposes its Model Code of Conduct in states where the elections are set to take place, to make sure that the voting and campaigning process goes by smoothly. This code contains a set of guidelines for the political parties and candidates during the elections.

According to the rules set by the Election Commission, the Model Code of Conduct immediately comes into force as soon as the election schedule and dates are announced for the states, to make sure that the elections and polling process remains fair and free.

The main reason why EC’s Model Code of Conduct is imposed in the poll-bound states is to make sure that the central government or the ruling parties in the state do not misuse their position of power to gain an unfair advantage in the elections.

Mentioned below are some of the major guidelines to be followed as per the Model Code of Conduct by the Election Commission of India-