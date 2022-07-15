As Indian rupee hits all time low against US dollar, Congress attacks PM Modi, ‘directionless’ Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

The Indian rupee almost hit the Rs 80-mark against the United States (US) dollar on Friday, prompting the Congress and opposition leaders to hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for being “directionless” when it comes to the economy.

As the rupee-dollar curve fell for India, the Congress party on Friday launched a fierce attack on the government alleging that it is directionless and silent on the free fall of the currency as it will affect every Indian.

Launching a series of attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress further said that he is "harmful for the rupee" and recalled his own words as Gujarat chief minister, when he attacked the UPA government saying "the prestige of the PM is attached to the falling rupee and the lower it falls, the more credibility and dignity of the prime minister is eroded".

Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi, recalling the latter’s words and saying that even though he made a lot of noise when the rupee fell during the UPA rule, the prime minister remains silent today.

Tweeting in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, “’The country is in the throes of despair', These are your own words, aren't they, Prime Minister ji? As much noise you used to make at that time, today you are as 'maun' (silent) seeing the Rupee depreciating rapidly."

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also hit out at BJP and PM Modi during a press conference, wondering what the prime minister would say on his own statements now when the Indian currency is falling to new lows.

As per PTI reports, the Congress leader said during a press conference, “The government, as always, seems directionless. Modi is toxic and harmful for the rupee. What is the government doing to address high inflation and it is a vicious cycle.”

"Before 2014 Mr Modi falsely claimed that a 'strong PM' is necessary for the strengthening of the rupee has proven to be most toxic and harmful for the currency. This so-called strong PM made the rupee weakest in history. Rupee has depreciated more than 7 per cent in the last six months. But for how long will the prime minister keep hiding behind the war of corona, Russia and Ukraine," she asked.

According to the latest developments, the Indian rupee recovered 8 paise to settle at 79.91 (provisional) against the US currency on Friday, tracking heavy buying in domestic equities and weakness in the greenback overseas. Meanwhile, financial experts have predicted that the rate of rupee can cross the Rs 82-mark soon.

(With PTI inputs)

