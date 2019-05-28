Article is aimed at running malicious campaign: Vivek Doval

Headlines

Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan if Salman Khan is promoting Jawan with his new bald look, actor's reply wins internet

Rs 7800 crore company’s stock plunges over 10 percent after CEO resigns due to…

G20 Summit: What’s closed, what’s open in Delhi on September 8-10; check bank, school holiday dates

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam; check forecast here

This popular actress from 2000s wanted to join Army, battled depression after death of parents, newborn baby

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan if Salman Khan is promoting Jawan with his new bald look, actor's reply wins internet

Meet Mumbai University alumnus who joined Rs 26,103 crore company in 1990, now leads it as...

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation on 104th episode of his monthly radio programme today

9 inspirational quotes by Salman Khan

Salman Khan completes 35 years in Bollywood: 7 popular one-liners of actor

10 foods to avoid if you have arthritis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan if Salman Khan is promoting Jawan with his new bald look, actor's reply wins internet

This popular actress from 2000s wanted to join Army, battled depression after death of parents, newborn baby

Vatsal Sheth pens heartfelt note on Ishita Dutta's birthday, calls her 'amazing wife' and 'extraordinary mother'

HomeIndia

India

Article is aimed at running malicious campaign: Vivek Doval

Referring to the article as 'false and misleading', he told the court that he has filed the defamation suit for the redressal of the allegations that have dented his family's hard-earned reputation

article-main
Latest News

Nivriti Mohan

Updated: May 28, 2019, 05:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the defamation case filed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's son Vivek Doval against Jairam Ramesh along with The Caravan Magazine and the author's article, a magistrate's court on Monday recorded Vivek's statement, wherein he alleged that the article was aimed at maligning the name of his family, particularly his father's reputation.

During his examination, Vivek stated that the January 16 article titled 'The D Companies' published in The Caravan was defamatory, and aimed at running a "malicious campaign" against his family. He also told the court that his own reputation had been lowered amongst his friends and family.

Referring to the article as 'false and misleading', he told the court that he has filed the defamation suit for the redressal of the allegations that have dented his family's hard-earned reputation.

"My father is my hero. When I came back to Delhi, I was confronted by my father on all these allegations and I felt helpless," he said. The court has now fixed the matter of Vivek's cross-examination for July 10.

In the last hearing, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had appeared in the court after being summoned and was later granted bail at a surety of Rs 20,000.

The petition alleges that article was presented in a manner that raised apprehensions on Vivek's business venture and relating it to demonetisation in the country.

It also alleged that there was wrongdoing and unlawful actions involved in Vivek's business ventures with regards to its financial operations. Vivek claimed that he is being targeted for being the son of NSA Ajit Doval.

DEFAMATION SUIT

Referring to the January 16 article titled ‘The D Companies’, Doval claimed it was ‘false and misleading’, adding that he has filed the defamation suit for the redressal of the allegations as they have dented his family’s hard-earned reputation. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation on 104th episode of his monthly radio programme today

Meet Panjab University alumnus who leads Rs 3,13,000 crore company

IDFC First bags rights as BCCI Title Sponsor for international, domestic home matches

Udd Ja Kale Kaava, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh accuses Gadar 2 makers of using work without permission

Chandrayaan-3 landing point sparks political row; Congress, BJP trade jibes over Shiv Shakti vs Jawahar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE