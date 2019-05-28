Article is aimed at running malicious campaign: Vivek Doval

Referring to the article as 'false and misleading', he told the court that he has filed the defamation suit for the redressal of the allegations that have dented his family's hard-earned reputation

In the defamation case filed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's son Vivek Doval against Jairam Ramesh along with The Caravan Magazine and the author's article, a magistrate's court on Monday recorded Vivek's statement, wherein he alleged that the article was aimed at maligning the name of his family, particularly his father's reputation.

During his examination, Vivek stated that the January 16 article titled 'The D Companies' published in The Caravan was defamatory, and aimed at running a "malicious campaign" against his family. He also told the court that his own reputation had been lowered amongst his friends and family.

Referring to the article as 'false and misleading', he told the court that he has filed the defamation suit for the redressal of the allegations that have dented his family's hard-earned reputation.

"My father is my hero. When I came back to Delhi, I was confronted by my father on all these allegations and I felt helpless," he said. The court has now fixed the matter of Vivek's cross-examination for July 10.

In the last hearing, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had appeared in the court after being summoned and was later granted bail at a surety of Rs 20,000.

The petition alleges that article was presented in a manner that raised apprehensions on Vivek's business venture and relating it to demonetisation in the country.

It also alleged that there was wrongdoing and unlawful actions involved in Vivek's business ventures with regards to its financial operations. Vivek claimed that he is being targeted for being the son of NSA Ajit Doval.

DEFAMATION SUIT

Referring to the January 16 article titled ‘The D Companies’, Doval claimed it was ‘false and misleading’, adding that he has filed the defamation suit for the redressal of the allegations as they have dented his family’s hard-earned reputation.