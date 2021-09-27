Army officer sets Guinness record for 'fastest solo cycling' from Leh to Manali

The army officers in India have always made the nation proud by being the first line of defence at the borders and displaying their strength and agility. In such news, an Indian Army officer has once again proved that they, as a unit, are a class apart.

Indian Army Officer Lt Col Sripada Sriram has set a new Guinness World Record for 'Fastest Solo Cycling (Men) yesterday, September 26. The army officer covered the exceptional distance of 472 km from Leh to Manali in just over 34 hours and 54 minutes, an official said.

A spokesperson from the defence department stated that Lt Col Sripada Sriram of the strategic Strikers Division started cycling from Leh in Ladakh at 4 am on Saturday. As per the spokesperson, he reached Manali the next day, on Sunday afternoon.

As per media reports, the spokesperson said, “Lt Col Sriram has set a new Guinness world record for the ‘Fastest Solo Cycling (Men)’ from Leh to Manali (in Himachal Pradesh) on September 26. The total distance covered was 472 kilometers with a total elevation gain of approximately 8,000 metre.”

Lt Col Sripada Sriram braved tough weather conditions while setting the Guinness world record yesterday, as he successfully completed the route in 34 hours and 54 minutes, crossing five major passes in particularly stormy and hilly areas.

Ahead of his journey, the Northern Command of the Indian Army announced, “Fitness a way of life. Lieutenant Colonel Sripada Sriram from Strike One will attempt to break Guinness world record for ‘Fastest Solo Cycling (Men)’ from Leh to Manali with a distance of 472 Km on 25 Sep 2021.”

The spokesperson said that the event was part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations and marks the 195th Gunners’ Day, as per media reports. ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ is being celebrated in India to mark the 50th anniversary of its victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war.