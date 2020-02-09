Army jawan martyred in cross border shelling as Pak violates ceasefire in J&K's Poonch sector

An Indian Army jawan was martyred while three others were injured after Pakistan resorted to cross border firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector on Saturday (February 9).

According to a defence statement, the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and fired mortars on the forward villages and posts in the area.

The statement further read that Pakistani troops initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation at around 3.45 pm on Saturday by firing small arms and mortar shells along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch, killing the Indian soldier.

Indian Army mounted an effective retaliation and cross-border firing between the two sides was underway when the last report was received.

Pakistan keeps violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) so that it can help the terrorists infiltrate and carry out the attacks.

According to a report published by Zee News on Saturday (February 8), at least 27 terrorists are being trained at a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Balakot to infiltrate India. Eight of them are said to be from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). The report quoted sources saying that the camp is being run by Yusuf Azhar, son of terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar.

Last week, the Centre informed that Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu 2,335 times between May 30 last year and January 20 this year.

In addition, 177 incidents of cross-border firing in the region also took place during the period. A total of eight Army personnel have been martyred since May 30, 2019, so far, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on February 3.