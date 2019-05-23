Aonla Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 UP: BJP's Dharmendra Kashyap wins by 1,13,743 votes

Aonla Lok Sabha constituency

BJP fielded its sitting MP Dharmendra Kumar Kashyap who was pitted against BSP's Ruchi Vira and Congress' Kumar Sarvaraj Singh.

The constituency went to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha election on April 23.

Election Result 2019: DHARMENDRA KASHYAP (BJP) - 537675 (51.07%), RUCHI VIRA (BSP) - 423932 (40.27%), KUNWAR SARVARAJ SINGH (Congress) - 62548 (5.94%)

Constituency profile

Kashyapwon the seat for the first time in 2014 by defeating Samajwadi Party's Kunwar Sarvraj Singh with a margin of over 1.38 lakh votes.

Sarvaraj Singh has won from Aonla for three terms - twice on SP ticket and once on JD(U) symbol. He won from Aonla in 1998 and 1999 on SP ticket but switched to JD(U), which was a BJP ally, in 2004. In 2009, the BJP fielded Maneka Gandhi who was able to win the seat for the first time.

Maneka Gandhi had won from Aonla after a close fight with Dharmendra Kumar, who was then in the SP. She had got 2.16 lakh votes, while Kumar got 2.08 lakh votes that year, a victory margin of less than one per cent.

The Lok Sabha constituency, which covers parts of Budaun and Bareilly districts, is one of the least developed areas in the region and Veera blames BJP for it.

The Parliamentary constituency comprises five legislative assembly segments - Aonla, Bithari Chainpur and Faridpur of Bareilly district; Dataganj and Shekhupur of Budaun district.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).