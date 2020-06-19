All-party meeting on China: Sonia Gandhi demands regular briefing, Mamata says stand solidly with govt

Leaders of major political parties on Friday put across their views on the issue of border tension with China and the death of 20 Indian Army soldiers.

The government has invited leaders of 20 major political parties to discuss the issue. The virtual meeting was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, a day after the death of 20 jawans in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwana Valley in eastern Ladakh.

The meeting began with participants paying tributes to the martyred Indian soldiers. It was followed by a presentation from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke on the stand-off at the meeting.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, TRS leader K Chandrashekhar Rao, JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar, DMK's MK Stalin, YSR Congress Party's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray were among those who attended the meeting.

BJP president JP Nadda, CPI's D Raja, CPIM's Sitaram Yechury, BJP's Pinaki Mishra, TMC's Mamata Banerjee, Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal, LJP's Chirag Paswan, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, BSP's Mayawati, RPI's Ramdas Athawale, NPP's Conrad Sangama, SKM's Prem Singh Tamang and MNF's Zoramthanga.

Highlights of the discussion