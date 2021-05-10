Ahead of Eid, Mamata Banerjee allows religious, cultural gatherings with 50 attendees in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, allowed religious and cultural programmes ahead of the upcoming festival of Eid. However, a cap has been placed on 50 people.

Eid prayers and gatherings at Red Road in Kolkata will also not be held this year amid the surge in coronavirus cases. "In this COVID-19 situation, we have allowed religious and cultural programs with a maximum of 50 people. No Eid prayers and gatherings will be there at Red Road as decided by Muslim leaders. I request that there should be no big gatherings as Azaan can be heard from home," the Chief Minister said.

She also said that strict measures have been taken to control the spread of coronavirus in the state. "We have taken strict measures to curb the virus," she said while addressing a press conference at the state secretariat following the first cabinet meeting of her newly formed government.

As many as 43 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were sworn in as ministers in Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet today here at Raj Bhavan. Earlier on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term.

Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party got77 seats in the 294-seat state Assembly.

In other news, the Mamata Banerjee government ministry was expanded on Monday morning, with the induction of 24 cabinet ministers, 10 ministers of state with independent charge, and another 9 ministers of state, as per the list released on Sunday.