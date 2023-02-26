Search icon
After Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Congress considering Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, this time from…

The second leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover several states in the country moving east to west.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 05:09 PM IST

After Rahul Gandhi’s recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress is now planning another transcountry campaign. The second leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover several states in the country moving east to west. As per Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the start and end points of Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 could be Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to Porbandar in Gujarat.

The information on another yatra in the works comes after Rahul Gandhi on Sunday made a call to his partymen to take the “tapasya” of the Bharat Jodo Yatra forward. The Congress party workers have a lot of enthusiasm and energy for another yatra, Ramesh added. 

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was a south-to-north 4000 km journey consisting of road shows from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu and Kashmir. 

