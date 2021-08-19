Afghanistan crisis: Days after seizing control of Kabul, Taliban takes this BIG step against India

Days after seizing control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Taliban has stopped all imports and exports with India. Dr Ajay Sahai, Director General of Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO) said the movement of cargo through the transit routes of Pakistan has been stopped by Taliban and this is the reason why exports and imports have stopped from Afghanistan.

"We keep a close watch on developments in Afghanistan. Imports from there come through the transit route of Pakistan. As of now, the Taliban has stopped the movement of cargo to Pakistan, so virtually imports have stopped," Sahai was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to Sahai, India is one of the largest trade partners of Afghanistan and India has a significant amount of investment in the war-torn nation. "In fact, we are one of the largest partners of Afghanistan and our exports to Afghanistan are worth around $835 million for 2021. We imported goods worth around $510 Million. But besides the trade, we have a sizeable investment in Afghanistan. We have invested around $3 billion in Afghanistan and there are 400-odd projects in Afghanistan some of which are currently going on," Sahai said.

Sahai noted that India exports sugar, pharmaceuticals, apparel, tea, coffee, spices and transmission towers to Afghanistan while the imports are mainly related to dry fruits. He said that a little gum and onions are also imported to India from Afghanistan.