963 terrorists, 413 jawans died in J&K over the last five years: Home Ministry

A total of 963 terrorists have been neutralized in the state of Jammu & Kashmir since 2014 till June this year, as per data available with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). However during these operations, 413 security forces personnel have also lost their lives, the data has added.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, stated that adhering strictly to government's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, the security forces are taking proactive action against terrorists.

The Home Minister also said that each member of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) has designated welfare officers at the headquarters as well as at unit levels to facilitate the families of CAPF personnel who sacrificed their lives in the call of duty to avail the admissible benefit.

Earlier, the Indian Government had informed the Parliament that infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan into India has reduced by 43% since the Indian Air Force strikes in Balakot. The Home Ministry had also said that due to the concentrated and synergised efforts of security forces, the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has seen an improvement in the first half of 2019 over the corresponding period of 2018.