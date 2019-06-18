2005 Ayodhya Terror Attack: Special court sentences 4 to life imprisonment, acquits one

A special court in Prayagraj on Tuesday convicted four persons and acquitted one person in 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case. The convicted persons have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The attack took place on July 5, 2005.

Special judge Dinesh Chandra convicted four persons while acquitting one other.

Due to security reasons, the verdict was announced in Naini Central Jail, where all the accused are imprisoned.

Six heavily-armed terrorists had made an attempt to storm the high-security makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya on July 5, 2005 and were killed by the security forces before they could strike at the shrine.

Four CRPF personnel and two civilians, including a woman, were injured in the attack.

The attackers, in the guise of devotees, came in a jeep and stunned the security forces deployed at the first barricade by blasting the explosive-laden vehicle in which one of them was blown to pieces.

His other accomplices, who had got down from the vehicle earlier, hurled grenades and fired indiscriminately with sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 and carbine rifles, while entering the premises of the disputed area.

They were challenged by the personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and the CRPF near the 'Sita Rasoi' temple, part of the disputed area, and were gunned down nearly 70 metres short of the temple in an operation lasting about 90 minutes.