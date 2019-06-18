2005 Ayodhya Terror Attack: What happened at disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site on July 5?

A special court in Prayagraj sentenced four persons to life imprisonment and acquitted one accused in the 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case in which two locals were killed and seven CRPF personnel were injured.

Special judge Dinesh Chandra, who announced the verdict inside the Naini Central Jail where the accused are lodged, also imposed a fine of Rs 2.4 lakh on each of the four, Public Prosecutor Gulab Chandra Agrahari told reporters.

Agrahari said that the four who got life imprisonment are: Doctor Irrfan, Shakeel Ahmed, Asif Iqbal and Mohammed Naseem; while Mohammed Aziz was acquitted for lack of evidence.

The terror attack on July 5, 2005 had left two locals dead and injured seven paramilitary personnel. Five terrorists were eliminated by security forces in retaliatory action. The attackers had targeted makeshift temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid complex in Ayodhya but their plans were thwarted before they could reach the disputed site.

