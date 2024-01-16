Headlines

2 Indian students found dead in US, had moved there just 2 weeks ago

Family members of the Telangana student are clueless about the cause of his death and also of his roommate's.

PTI

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 06:18 AM IST

Two students - one from Wanaparthy in Telangana and another from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh - were found dead in their Connecticut accommodation in the US recently, a family member said on Monday.
The students were identified as G Dinesh (22) from Wanaparthy in Telangana and Nikesh (21) from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh.

Family members of the Telangana student are clueless about the cause of his death and also of his roommate's.

"Dinesh's friends who live in a nearby room called us on Saturday night and informed us about his death and his roommate's. We have no clue as to how he died," Dinesh's family members said.

According to a family member, Dinesh went to Hartford, Connecticut in the US for higher studies on December 28, 2023 while Nikesh reached a few days later.

Incidentally, they were mutual friends of some common friends and became roommates after going to the US.

A member of Dinesh's family noted that they have sought the help of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to bring back Dinesh's body.

Wanaparthy MLA Megha Reddy has also chipped in to help bring back Dinesh's body. He called on the family members of the student and comforted them.

Further, a member of Dinesh's family said they had no contact with Nikesh's family members as the two went to the US only recently.

Similarly, even the Srikakulam district administration does not have any information on Nikesh yet.

Srikakulam Police Special Branch DSP K Balaraju noted that even the district collectorate did not receive information on Nikesh or his family members.

Expressing grief over the death of the student, Wanaparthy MLA T Megha Reddy met the student's family members in Wanaparthy town and conveyed his condolences.

The MLA spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy about bringing the student's dead body to India from the United States.

The Chief Minister responded positively and stated that arrangements would be made to bring back the body to his native place.

The student from Wanarpathy had gone to US on December 28 (last year) for higher studies, the MLA was informed.

