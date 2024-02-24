12 killed, several injured after tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunges into pond in UP's Kasganj

A tractor-trolley carrying worshippers fell into a pond in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in at least 12 deaths and multiple injuries. On the eve of "Magh Purnima," the pilgrims were making their way towards the Ganga River to partake in a sacred bath when the mishap happened.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A trolley carrying devotees overturned in Kasganj this morning, resulting in the death of 15 persons including children.



On the accident, SP Kasganj Aparna Rajat Kaushik says, "... A Police team was rushed to the spot immediately. The injured were… pic.twitter.com/vSjcovCJJf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 24, 2024

Rescue operations were conducted by locals who arrived on the scene quickly after the incident, and those who were hurt were taken to nearby hospitals. After learning of the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sent his condolences to the victims' families.

Authorities have been instructed by the Chief Minister to arrive at the location and commence relief work promptly. He also gave the go-ahead for the injured to receive the proper medical care.

CM took X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "The loss of lives in a road accident in Kasganj district is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved family. District administration officials have been instructed to provide proper free treatment to all the injured. It is a prayer to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured."