11 electrocuted during temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur

11 people were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur. Police, on Wednesday, said that the temple chariot procession came into contact with a high tension transmission line and that the deceased also included children.

The tragic incident occurred early today at nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway.

The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came into contact with the overhead line, police and eyewitnesses said. The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact.

Three persons who had suffered injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.

TV visuals showed the chariot completely damaged in the impact.

(More details are awaited)