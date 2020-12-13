19 years since 2001 Parliament attack: Politicos pay tributes to the martyred

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in 2001 Parliament attack.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad also paid tributes on the occasion.

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to the brave sons of Mother India who made supreme sacrifice by taking on the enemies in the cowardly terrorist attack on the Parliament House, the temple of democracy, in 2001. A grateful nation will forever be indebted for your supreme sacrifice," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The home minister also visited the Parliament complex and paid floral tributes to the portraits of those who were killed. "I bow to their exemplary courage and sacrifice," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the country will always remember the valour of the security personnel who laid down their lives during the terror attack on Parliament on this day in 2001.

"Their bravery will also be remembered by the future generations of this country," Singh tweeted.

Earlier today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to victims of the 2001 terror attack on Parliament. "My humble tribute to personnel from police and Parliament who lost their lives on this day in 2001, in a bid to protect the House. Their loyalty and valour will continue to inspire us and further strengthen our resolve to fight against terrorism," Om Birla tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

"We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them," PM Modi tweeted.

On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately.

Around 14 people, mostly security forces and one civilian, were killed in the attack. The terror strike took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were present in the building.

The terror attack led to a high level of tension between India and Pakistan and a massive upgrade in the security of the Parliament complex.