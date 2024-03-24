Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Six Congress rebels from Himachal Pradesh join BJP

In mounting troubles for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, six party rebels and three independent MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday. All the six rebels had voted for the BJP candidate during the Rajya Sabha polls leading to Harsh Mahajan's surprise win from the hill state.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 06:38 AM IST

Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost the election.

The six Congress MLAs were disqualified by the Assembly Speaker for defying a whip to be present in the House during the state's budget session.

The Election Commission has already announced bypolls on the six seats which will be held on June 1 along with polling on four Lok Sabha seats.

The Congress not only has to meet the BJP's challenge in the Lok Sabha polls but to focus on the six bypolls as the outcome is crucial for its survival. BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur alleged that the Congress does not have the majority in the state.

 

