Bihar Politics LIVE updates: Nitish Kumar to be Bihar CM for 9th time

India
Nitish Kumar to be Bihar CM for the 9th time -- 6 times with the support of BJP and thrice with RJD.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resigned today to return to his old ally NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Calling on the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Nitish told him, "We have decided to sever ties with the Mahagathbandhan in the state".
The development comes amid a deafening buzz that Nitish would rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), bringing an end to the 'Mahagathbandhan' rule in the state.
The fast-changing political events in the state were triggered by a social media post from former CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, in which she took a swipe at the JD(U) saying that while the 'socialist party' styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns.
If Nitish crosses over, it would mark the fourth time that he would be switching sides.In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP at 78; JD(U) at 45, Congress at 19, the CPI (M-L) at 12, CPI(M) and CPI at 2 each, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s at 4.
Another two seats are with the AIMIM and an Independent. Earlier, in a fresh post, Rohini Acharya said her fight against 'communal forces' will continue till death."Our fight against the communal forces will continue till our last breath," she posted on X.
WATCH On Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) joining NDA, Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "Someone who has to leave has to say something or the other. It is not easy to live with one's conscience after taking such a step. If you are doing this for the 9th time, the conscience probably…"
"I am going there (Patna) to attend the oath-taking ceremony. We are happy that an NDA government would be formed again in Bihar. I have said this before that I disagree with Nitish Kumar over his policies and it would continue if we continue to work over his policies," says Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Nitish Kumar resigning as Bihar CM.
"The people decide the government. Citizens will vote for the government that makes decisions for people's welfare. Now, people know that development is there wherever there is a double-engine government, so they want a double-engine government here (Bihar)," says UP Minister Dr. Sanjay Kumar Nishad on Bihar's political turmoil.
"I thank everyone, including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other party leaders, for electing me as the leader of the legislative party," says Bihar BJP president. Samrat Choudhary at a press conference in Patna following Nitish Kumar's resignation as Bihar CM.
Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary at a press conference in Patna following Nitish Kumar's resignation as Bihar CM.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resigned from the CM's post today that he knew it would happen, adding, "There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram'.
"Earlier he and us were fighting together. When I talked to Lalu Ji and Tejashwi, they also said that Nitish is going. If he wanted to stay, he would have stayed but he wants to go. That's why we already knew this, but to keep the India Alliance intact, if we say something wrong, the wrong message will be sent. This information was already given to us by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Today that came true. There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram',"
Kharge said.
Bihar outgoing CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar says, "Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state. This situation came because not everything was alright...I was getting views from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today, the Government has been dissolved..."
A meeting of Bihar BJP MLAs and leaders of the party is underway at the party office in Patna, amid political developments in the state.
The legislative party meeting is underway here
MLA Ram Singh says, "Meetings are going on Lok Sabha elections. The decision that comes from the top will be implemented. JP Nadda is coming here...We will win all 40 seats..."
Bhartiya Janata Party to hold a meeting with its MLAs and MPs in Patna this morning to chalk out the strategy over the latest political situation in the state. The ruling JD(U)-RJD-Congress coalition in Bihar is on the brink of collapse, as there is likelihood that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could cross over to the NDA again, the alliance he parted his ways in 2022 to form the 'mahagathbandhan'.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet the Governor today, say sources. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has reportedly sought time to meet the Governor this morning and is likely to break away from the Mahagathbandhan government, per sources. Although the Bihar CM is mum over his next move, speculations of a rift between Mahagathbandhan and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar joining the NDA, have been soaring high.
