Bihar Politics LIVE updates: Nitish Kumar to be Bihar CM for 9th time

Twitter
Headlines

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale live updates: Ankita, Munawar, Abhishek, Mannara and Arun in race to win reality show

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

Batters with more runs than Rohit Sharma in IPL

10 wealthiest people in world

5 biggest wins by runs in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

HomeIndia

India

Bihar Politics LIVE updates: Nitish Kumar to be Bihar CM for 9th time

Nitish Kumar to be Bihar CM for the 9th time -- 6 times with the support of BJP and thrice with RJD.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 03:08 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resigned today to return to his old ally NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Calling on the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Nitish told him, "We have decided to sever ties with the Mahagathbandhan in the state".

The development comes amid a deafening buzz that Nitish would rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), bringing an end to the 'Mahagathbandhan' rule in the state.

The fast-changing political events in the state were triggered by a social media post from former CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, in which she took a swipe at the JD(U) saying that while the 'socialist party' styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns.

If Nitish crosses over, it would mark the fourth time that he would be switching sides.In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP at 78; JD(U) at 45, Congress at 19, the CPI (M-L) at 12, CPI(M) and CPI at 2 each, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s at 4. 

Another two seats are with the AIMIM and an Independent. Earlier, in a fresh post, Rohini Acharya said her fight against 'communal forces' will continue till death."Our fight against the communal forces will continue till our last breath," she posted on X.

(with inputs from ANI)

LIVE BLOG

  • 28 Jan 2024, 03:02 PM

    'A subject of mockery': Congress leader Pawan Khera on Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) joining NDA

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 02:00 PM

    "Nitish Kumar's resignation as Bihar CM is not surprising. He is an experienced leader, but he keeps changing his political colour. People of Bihar will give him and his masters in Delhi a befitting reply," says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh at a press conference.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 01:46 PM

    "I am going there (Patna) to attend the oath-taking ceremony. We are happy that an NDA government would be formed again in Bihar. I have said this before that I disagree with Nitish Kumar over his policies and it would continue if we continue to work over his policies," says Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Nitish Kumar resigning as Bihar CM.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 01:34 PM

    "Nitish Kumar is a majestic leader of this country. Our party (BJP) has welcomed him (Nitish Kumar) to the NDA. As a party leader, I would also like to welcome him," says UP Minister AK Sharma on Nitish Kumar's resignation as Bihar CM.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 01:34 PM

    Nitish will take oath as the CM for the ninth time along with two deputy chief ministers from the BJP at the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held at 5 in the evening. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 01:06 PM

    "I think Nitish Kumar has taken the right decision at the very right time. Nitish Kumar shouldn't have gone with RJD and Lalu Prasad Yadav," says Union Minister Dr.Ramdas Athawale on Nitish Kumar's resignation as Bihar CM.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 12:29 PM

    "The people decide the government. Citizens will vote for the government that makes decisions for people's welfare. Now, people know that development is there wherever there is a double-engine government, so they want a double-engine government here (Bihar)," says UP Minister Dr. Sanjay Kumar Nishad on Bihar's political turmoil.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 12:29 PM

    "Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha have been elected as leader and deputy leader of the legislative party, respectively. Most certainly, they will be our face for the deputy CM position," says BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy CM.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 12:06 PM

    Bihar BJP president addresses press conference as Bihar CM

    "I thank everyone, including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other party leaders, for electing me as the leader of the legislative party," says Bihar BJP president. Samrat Choudhary at a press conference in Patna following Nitish Kumar's resignation as Bihar CM.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 11:57 AM

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar resigned from the CM's post today that he knew it would happen, adding, "There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram'.

    "Earlier he and us were fighting together. When I talked to Lalu Ji and Tejashwi, they also said that Nitish is going. If he wanted to stay, he would have stayed but he wants to go. That's why we already knew this, but to keep the India Alliance intact, if we say something wrong, the wrong message will be sent. This information was already given to us by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Today that came true. There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram',"

    Kharge said.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM

    Bihar outgoing CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar says, "Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state. This situation came because not everything was alright...I was getting views from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today, the Government has been dissolved..."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM

    "Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state," says JD(U) president Nitish Kumar

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM

    Bihar CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar meets Governor at Raj Bhavan; tells him - We have decided to sever ties with the 'mahagathbandhan' in the state.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM

    CM Nitish Kumar hands over resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hands over resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 11:05 AM

    On Sunday, a full-page advertisement in leading newspapers in the state, edging out the Janata Dal (United) supremo and projecting Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. In the full-page advertisement, which only carried a magnified image of Tejashwi, the RJD thanked the deputy CM for several developmental initiatives ranging from giving over 4 lakh government jobs to enhancing the state's tourism potential.The development comes amid a deafening buzz that Nitish would rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), bringing an end to the 'Mahagathbandhan' rule in the state.The fast-changing political events in the state were triggered by a social media post from former CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, in which she took a swipe at the JD(U) saying that while the 'socialist party' styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM

    A meeting of Bihar BJP MLAs and leaders of the party is underway at the party office in Patna, amid political developments in the state.

    The legislative party meeting is underway here

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM

    In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP's 78; the JD(U)'s 45' the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s four seats, and the AIMIM's one, plus one Independent legislator.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM

    The BJP has the largest number of 17 MPs in Bihar, where the total number of Lok Sabha members is 40. The JD(U), headed by Nitish Kumar, has 16 while another NDA ally LJP, now split up between the uncle-nephew duo of Pashupati Kumar Paras and Chirag Paswan, has six.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM

    Bihar BJP MLAs arrive at the party office in Patna for a meeting 

    MLA Ram Singh says, "Meetings are going on Lok Sabha elections. The decision that comes from the top will be implemented. JP Nadda is coming here...We will win all 40 seats..."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM

    Bhartiya Janata Party to hold a meeting with its MLAs and MPs in Patna this morning to chalk out the strategy over the latest political situation in the state. The ruling JD(U)-RJD-Congress coalition in Bihar is on the brink of collapse, as there is likelihood that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could cross over to the NDA again, the alliance he parted his ways in 2022 to form the 'mahagathbandhan'.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 08:58 AM

    Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet the Governor today, say sources. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has reportedly sought time to meet the Governor this morning and is likely to break away from the Mahagathbandhan government, per sources. Although the Bihar CM is mum over his next move, speculations of a rift between Mahagathbandhan and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar joining the NDA, have been soaring high.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM

    As the Congress party faces a crisis in its alliance with the INDIA bloc, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday took a jibe at its leadership, saying, see what happens next. Thakur also said that the INDI alliance was meant to be scattered as the Congress failed to do justice to its allies."Those who could not do justice with their alliance parties, whose 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' showed more hatred, had to be scattered, who could not give respect and dignity, who could not decide how they would give justice. See what happens next." Union Minister Anurag Thakur.The statement of the union minister came in the backdrop of the reports, claiming that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may switch sides by pulling his party JD(U) out of the 'mahagathbandhan' and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann's announcement that the ruling TMC and the AAP in these two states wouldn't ally with the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM

    Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda has been appointed election-incharge of Uttar Pradesh, party general secretary Vinod Tawde of Bihar and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar of Kerala for the Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in April-May.BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday appointed election in-charges and co-incharges for various states on Saturday.According to a BJP release, former Tripura Chief Biplab Kumar Deb has been appointed election in-charge for Haryana. Surendra Singh Nagar will be co-in-charge of the state. In Bihar, Deepak Prakash will assist Tawde as co-incharge.Party leader Shrikant Sharma will be incharge of Himahcal Pradesh and Sanjay Tandon will be the co-in-charge of the state. Tarun Chugh and Laxmikant Bajpai have been made election in-charges of Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand respectively. Radha Mohan Das Agarwal will be poll in-charge Karnataka and Sudhakar Reddy is the co-in-charge of Karnataka. Mangal Pandey has been appointed as election in-charge of West Bengal while Amit Malviya and Asha Lakra have been appointed as co-in-charges for the state.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 07:19 AM

    Amid reports that CM Nitish Kumar may switch sides by pulling his party JD(U) out of the 'mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal said that the INDI Alliance will break in Maharashtra too."INDI Alliance will break in Maharashtra too. This was a strategic posturing by the Congress to show that the party was solely standing against the BJP and PM Modi, and Rahul Gandhi was the only opposition," Agrawal said on Saturday. He further said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was also never with the INDI Alliance.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 07:15 AM

    BJP legislators, MPs, functionaries and office bearers in Bihar are scheduled to meet on Sunday at 10 am, as per sources.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Jan 2024, 07:11 AM

    According to a report, "Nitish Kumar is likely to address a meeting of JD(U) legislators around 10 am on Sunday before going to the Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation”.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT dropout twins, one is richest Google employee with Rs 15000 crore wealth, other is…

Bank holidays in February 2024: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check state-wise list

Meet brother-sister duo, who are CEOs, one owns company worth Rs 84787 crore, other owns Rs…

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

Meet man, an Indian, whose AI company has created record by reaching a valuation of Rs....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE