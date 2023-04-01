Zendaya, Gigi Hadid stun in designer sarees at NMACC gala in Mumbai; Tom Holland looks dapper in tux

Gigi Hadid-Tom Holland-Zendaya

On day two at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala in Mumbai, Marvel stars Tom Holland and Zendaya dazzled the red carpet. Zendaya made a dashing appearance on the red carpet with her shimmery saree. On the other side, Spider-Man star Tom Holland looked dapper in a tux. He posed for the media paps with a smile and waved to the onlookers as well.

Here's Zendaya and Tom Holland

As soon as the videos of Tom and Zendaya's red carpet appearance was uploaded on social media, netizens shared their reaction about the couple. A user wrote, "They look so awesome." Another user wrote, "Wooooow."

Supermodel and television personality Gigi Hadid also attended the gala and charmed the red carpet in a golden saree. Gigi also greeted media photographers and posed gracefully for the paps.

Here's Gigi Hadid at the red carpet

Gigi's photos and videos from the red carpet have gone viral in no time. A user wrote, "She is gorgeous. Kaash Zayn Malik Aur Gigi Hadid saath mein aate ish event mein (I wish Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid would have attended the event together)." Another user wrote, "She is looking hot in Indian." A netizen called her, "Goddess."

The opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) inauguration ceremony was attended by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and others graced the launch event.