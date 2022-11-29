Search icon
Will Smith makes first TV appearance since Oscar 'slap' incident

In a conversation with late-night host Trevor Noah, Will Smith addressed his absence from the public eye in an amusingly brief stance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

File Photo

The Hollywood star Will Smith has finally stepped back into the spotlight as he finally made his way back to mainstream television with an upcoming interview on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, the Variety reported.

In a conversation with late-night host Trevor Noah, the Aladdin actor addressed his absence from the public eye in an amusingly brief stance. "I have been away," he said, much to the laughter of the audience. "What have y`all been doing?" he added.

The Academy Award-winning actor then veered to the Oscar night when he infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock."That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. There are many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just -- I lost it, you know?.....I was going through something that night, you know? Not that that justifies my behavior at all... It was a lot of things. It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother, you know? All of that just bubbled up in that moment" he said.

According to a report by Variety, the 54-year-old admitted to having "a rage that had been bottled up for a really long time"."That is not who I want to be," he said. Smith also talked about his upcoming project, Emancipation. Helmed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie stars the Bad Boys actor as a runaway slave who gets the name Whipped Peter after pictures of him with a scarred back get widely distributed, showcasing the extreme brutality meted out to him.

"American slavery was one of the most brutal aspects of human history... It is hard to understand the level of human cruelty," the actor said. The film would hit select theatres before premiering on Apple TV+ on December 9. 

On July 29, four months after the slap gate incident, apologised to Chris in a video he shared on his social media handles. He accepted that his behaviour was unacceptable and went on to apologise to the comedian's mother and brother as well.

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk", the actor said in the video. (With inputs from ANI)

