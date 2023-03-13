Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

Who is Ke Huy Quan, child star who quit acting and returned 30 years later to win Best Supporting Actor at Oscars 2023

Ke Huy Quan rose as a child star in the 80s, quit acting to become a stunt choreographer for two decades, and then returned to acting only last year, winning an Oscar award now.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

Who is Ke Huy Quan, child star who quit acting and returned 30 years later to win Best Supporting Actor at Oscars 2023
Ke Huy Quan with his Oscar award

Everything Everywhere All At Once won big at the 2023 Oscar awards, bagging seven trophies, including three of the big ones - the Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. However, the loudest cheer for any award for the film came when Ke Huy Quan won the Best Supporting Actor, and there is a good reason behind that.

Who is Ke Huy Quan?

Ke Huy Quan was born in Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City), Vietnam to Vietnamese parents of Chiese descent. He fled Vietnam with his family in 1978 at the age of 7 and lived in a refugee camp in Hong Kong for a year. The family was admitted to the US the following year through the refugee resettlement program. He became a child actor at the age of 12 when he starred as Harrison Ford’s sidekick Short Round in the 1984 blockbuster Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Ke Huy Quan went on to appear in films like The Goonies, Breathing Fire, and The Encino Man.

When Ke Huy Quan quit acting

After The Encino Man’s release in 1992, Ke Huy Quan quit acting after finding it difficult to get good work in the US. He eventually studied filmmaking and transitioned into a stunt choreographer working in films like X-Men, The One, and 2046. In a previous acceptance speech, the actor had said that he was worried he had peaked too early in life.

Comeback and Everything Everywhere All At Once

The success of Crazy Rich Asians in 2018 encouraged Ke Huy Quan to make an acting comeback. That year, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert began casting for their film Everything Everywhere All At Once. After Daniel Kwan stumbled upon Ke Huy Quan on Twitter, they called him for an audition and he was eventually cast. The film was released to universal acclaim with special praise for Ke Huy Quan’s performance. Apart from the Oscar, he has also won the Golden Globe, Hollywood Critics Association Award, and the Screen Actors Guild Award among others for his performance in the film.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani's necklace from wedding reception is studded with special stones from Zambia, it's worth will shock you
Republic Day 2023: Made-in-India weapon systems showcased at 74th R-Day parade
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 632 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.