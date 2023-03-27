Search icon
Orlando Bloom plays with kids affected by Russia-Ukraine war in surprise visit to Kyiv

The actor is the head of UNICEF and he arrived at the war-affected areas to provide aid to the children.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 08:57 PM IST

British actor Orlando Bloom, best known for playing Will Turner in The Pirates Of The Caribbean series reached the UNICEF Kyiv centre to provide support to the children affected by the Ukraine war. Bloom also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the head of Ukraine's presidential office Andriy Yermak confirmed on Monday.

Bloom, who is also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, arrived in the Ukrainian capital over the weekend and visited its suburb of Irpin. During his meeting with Zelenskyy, Bloom said "He was struck by the courage and resilience of Ukrainians, who despite the war remain strong," Yermak wrote. "Bloom will support projects to provide humanitarian assistance and restore infrastructure, focused on ensuring the interests of Ukrainian children," the official said.

For the unversed, Bloom was appointed as Brand Ambassador of UNICEF in 2013. The Russia-Ukraine war started in March 2022 and has claimed hundreds of lives since, through repeated air strikes and combat between both countries’ armed forces. The war has also had an impact on the world economy and international relations.

