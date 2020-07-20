Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy with beautiful pic cradling baby bump

Nicki Minaj confirms pregnancy with bikini baby bump pictures.

Nicki Minaj, in a surprise announcement on her Instagram, on Monday revealed that she is pregnant. The singer did not reveal the name of her baby daddy and posted a picture in a bikini, donning yellow hair, cradling her bump.

The singer was all smiles for the camera and captioned the picture saying, "#preggers." Nicki was said to be dating Kenneth Petty with reports claiming that the couple even got married secretly but Nicki never confirmed the news.

Nicki also shared a second picture, this one without a caption. It was only last month that fans of the singer had asked her if she was expecting a child with her 'husband' Kenneth Petty when she seemingly hid her stomach with a baby shark in some promotional snaps. There was a fan who had asked her for a baby bump pic at the time to which Nicki had replied saying, "The world ain't ready yet."

Nicki reportedly married Kenneth Petty last year. Reports state that the rapper and her beau, who has been convicted of manslaughter and registered as a sex offender, tied the knot less than a year after they began dating.

In 2014 Nicki shared her desire to have a baby as she told a portal, "My biggest fear is that I’ll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest. If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother. … I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head."