Nick Cannon welcomes his 11th child, actor's third baby with Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon-Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

Popular television host, actor, rapper, and comedian Nick Cannon welcomed his eleventh child on Friday, November 11. A year after Nick and Abby De La Rosa were blessed with twin sons named Zillion and Zion in June last year, she gave birth to their third baby, a daughter which they have named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon.

Nick took to Instagram and shared a photo with Abby and their child from the hospital as he penned a heartwarming note. "11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for “BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON” to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa I love you! You make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself", he wrote.

The Drumline actor continued, "Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration. Thank you!!".

"If I don’t say it enough! You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!", Nick concluded.

Meanwhile, Nick's twelfth child, his second with Alyssa Scott is due in December. Alyssa gave birth to Zen, their first child with Nick in June last year, but the little one lost his battle with brain cancer five months later.



READ | Nick Cannon to soon welcome his tenth child, his third kid with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell

Nick has seven more children with four other women, including his 11-year-old twins: a son named Moroccan, and a daughter named Monroe, who he has with Mariah Carey. With Bre Tiesi, he has one child, a four-month-old son named Legendary Love Cannon.

He and Brittany Bell are parents to three children: a one-month-old son Rise Messiah, a five-year-old son Golden Sagon, and a one-year-old daughter Powerful Queen. With Lanisha Cole, Nick is the father to a one-month-old daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.