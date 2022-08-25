Nick Cannon to soon welcome his tenth child, his third kid with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon/Instagram

Popular television host, actor, rapper, and comedian Nick Cannon announced that he is soon going to become a father for the tenth time, even before the arrival of his ninth child, with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell with whom he already has two children named Golden and Powerful Queen.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, Nick shared the maternity photoshoot video with model Brittany in which the latter flaunted her baby bump and the ex-couple looked totally in love with each other. He captioned the video, "Time Stopped and This Happened".

Nick has been married just once in his life to singer-songwriter Mariah Carey for eight years from 2008 to 2016 with whom he has two fraternal twins, a boy and a girl named Moroccan and Monroe born in 2011. They both co-parent the two kids after the divorce.



In 2021, he became father to twin sons with DJ Abby De La Rosa named Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. Nick is expecting his ninth child, his third with La Rosa in October this year.

Nick's seventh child, a son with model Alyssa Scott was born in June 2021 and the couple named him Zen Cannon. However, Zen died when he was five months old due to brain cancer.

In July 2022, the actor became a father for the eighth time as he welcomed his son Legendary Love Cannon with model Bre Tiesi.

So, Nick currently has seven children, five sons namely Golden, Legendary, Moroccan, Zion, and Zillion, and two daughters namely Monroe and Powerful Queen with four women named Mariah Carey, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, and Brittany Bell. His child with Alyssa Scott passed away in December last year. He is expecting his ninth child with La Rosa and his tenth child with Bell.