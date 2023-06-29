Madonna in ICU battling serious illness after being found unresponsive at home, manager shares health update

Madonna

The ‘Queen of Pop’ Madonna, widely regarded as one of the most influential popstars in the last century, has been revealed to be battling a serious bacterial infection. The singer’s manager revealed in an Instagram post that the singer spent several days in intensive care after being found unresponsive at her home last week.

Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary informed through his instagram post that the singer was was rushed to the hospital in New York after she was found unresponsive on Saturday. Oseary added that she suffered from a serious bacterial infection which led to several days stay in the ICU. Oseary also provided an update on the singer’s health. “Madonna’s health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” the post read.

The 64 year old singer’s Celebration Tour was all set to begin from July 15 at Vancouver, Canada. However, because of this unexpected health situation, Oseary stated in the post, “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

Adding a message for Madonna’s fans regarding the future of the planned concerts in the tour, Oseary added that the details of the upcoming shows and tours will be shared with the fans as soon as they will be available. Several fans of the singer sent her best wishes in the comments section of Oseary’s post.

Madonna, 64, is one of the highest-selling musical artistes of all time and one of the most influential pop culture icons globally. With a sale of 300 million records, she is the highest-selling female musician of all time. Having been listed in several lists of ‘greatest ever’ artistes, Madonna has also been a successful actress, starring in various films over a 40-year career.