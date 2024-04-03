Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mad Max Furiosa, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy reveals she secretly married beau Malcolm McRae two years ago

Will Rohit Sharma get captaincy back from Hardik Pandya? Ex-IND star makes big statement after MI's poor IPL start

Tiger's unexpected attack on cow stuns tourists at Ranthambore national park, video goes viral

7 ways to improve your eye health and vision

Rajat Kapoor says we make 4 films a year that are 'maybe not so bad' and then celebrate it: 'It's pathetic' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mad Max Furiosa, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy reveals she secretly married beau Malcolm McRae two years ago

Will Rohit Sharma get captaincy back from Hardik Pandya? Ex-IND star makes big statement after MI's poor IPL start

Tiger's unexpected attack on cow stuns tourists at Ranthambore national park, video goes viral

6 blockbusters Parineeti Chopra lost to other stars

What do Kavya Maran's parents do? 

Easy to make Indian snacks without  frying

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Mad Max Furiosa, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy reveals she secretly married beau Malcolm McRae two years ago

Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's wedding video leaked; bride wears red, dances and kisses groom on stage

Rajat Kapoor says we make 4 films a year that are 'maybe not so bad' and then celebrate it: 'It's pathetic' | Exclusive

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Mad Max Furiosa, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy reveals she secretly married beau Malcolm McRae two years ago

Anya Taylor Joy, star of Mad Max Furiosa, has revealed that she and Malcolm McRae have been married for two years

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

article-main
Anya Taylor Joy and Malcolm McRae at their wedding (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anya Taylor-Joy had secretly tied the knot with her musician-boyfriend, Malcolm McRae, two years ago, the Hollywood star has revealed.

Taylor-Joy confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, sharing a slide of photos in which she is seen in a wedding dress, walking with a bouquet of flowers and veil stretching beside her.

"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second (first) anniversary my love...you're the coolest. N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat," the 27-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

McRae, 29, who appeared in musical drama series Daisy Jones and the Six, also celebrated the couple's anniversary in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Taylor-Joy and McRae began dating in 2021 after meeting at the premiere of her critically-acclaimed series The Queen's Gambit. Taylor-Joy is currently awaiting the release of her latest movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which will have its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Also starring Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, the movie will be released in May this year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet singer who began career in nightclub, has no training, still sings in 17 Indian, 8 foreign languages, is now...

5 eye surgeries you must know about to go spectacle-free

Guna Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Tata teams up with BMW Group, to together develop…

Meet IPS officer, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, also a social media star, secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement