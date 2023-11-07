Headlines

'Devastated' Jennifer Aniston is 'struggling most acutely' after Matthew Perry's death, reveals friend

Jennifer Aniston, who cried in a 2004 interview at the prospect of losing Perry, was seen strolling behind the other cast members, accompanied by a security officer during Matthew Perry's funeral.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

Actor Jennifer Aniston's friends are concerned about her in the wake of Matthew Perry's death, according to Page Six. According to an industry insider, the 'Friends' star has taken his death at the age of 54 quite hard. She and the other four remaining cast members of 'Friends' attended his burial on Friday.

"Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courteney are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely," said the source. "It's a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad's death just around the corner. She still hasn't fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet." Aniston's father, John Aniston, appeared on 'Days of Our Lives,' and when the actor announced his death at the age of 89 in November 2022, she called him "one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew."

"She is trying to regroup and recover but it's been a completely devastating blow," the source added. The 54-year-old actress attended Perry's burial with remaining cast members Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc on Friday in Los Angeles, just minutes away from the Warner Bros. studios where the NBC comedy was shot for a decade.

Aniston, who cried in a 2004 interview at the prospect of losing Perry, was seen strolling behind the other cast members, accompanied by a security officer. Perry drowned in his Pacific Palisades home's jacuzzi at the end of last month. He was candid about his troubles and addiction and thanked Aniston for checking in on him, as per Page Six.

"She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I'm really grateful to her for that," Perry said of Aniston in an October 2022 interview with Diane Sawyer. Perry reportedly said that Aniston was the one who confronted him on the 'Friends' set when his addiction became obvious to his coworkers.

He also revealed his passion for Aniston, whom he met through mutual friends three years before they began work on their sitcom, in his memoir, revealing how she gently let him down when he asked her out.

"She declined (which made it very difficult to actually go out with her), but said that she'd love to be friends with me, and I compounded the compound by blurting, 'We can't be friends!' "Although he was still pining on her when they started 'Friends,' which premiered in September 1994, he admitted that his sentiments faded over time, owing primarily to Aniston's "deafening lack of interest." 

