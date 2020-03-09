'Black Widow' Trailer: Florence Pugh as Yelena, Taskmaster get right attention in Scarlett Johansson's film

The final trailer of Marvel Studios' Black Widow is out! The film marks the return of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanova in her first standalone movie. She is joined by new members of Marvel Cinematic Universe namely Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz as her family. This new trailer of Black Widow has more of Florence who plays Yelena in the movie. We also get more glimpses of Taskmaster and the actor who plays it is yet to be disclosed.

The trailer shows Natasha going back to where it all started and confront her past. However, she reunites with her family and they together fight the evil. Black Widow is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War released in the year 2016. After the heartbreaking and much-anticipated Civil War, Natasha aka Black Widow is made to face the Taskmaster and also have to help her sister get freed from the dark times she faced.

Check out Black Widow trailer below:

Marvel Studios took to their Twitter page and also shared the new poster. Take a look:

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios. The much-awaited film is slated to release on May 1, 2020. But it's going to release a day earlier in India that is, April 30, 2020.

This is probably the last time we will see Scarlett as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. For people, who don't know, Natasha is no more as she took her life in Avengers: Endgame released last year.