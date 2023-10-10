World Mental Health Day: Is binge eating a mental disorder? Expert explains

Unlike individuals with bulimia, those with BED do not resort to vomiting or excessive exercise to counteract their overeating.

In an ever-evolving world, our lives often become entangled in the rush of daily responsibilities and the pressures of maintaining a picture-perfect image. It is within this chaotic backdrop that we sometimes find ourselves seeking solace in the arms of our favorite comfort foods. Yet, for some individuals, this comforting ritual can spiral into a daunting mental health challenge known as Binge Eating Disorder (BED).

In an exclusive interview with DNA India, Psychiatrist and renowned mental health expert Dr. Era Dutta shared her invaluable insights on BED, shedding light on the intricate nuances of this disorder that often goes unnoticed and undiagnosed.

Dr. Era Dutta explains that binge eating disorder is not merely a matter of willpower or self-control. It is a complex mental health condition with both psychological and physiological components, affecting countless individuals worldwide. These individuals engage in recurrent episodes of compulsive overeating, wherein they consume large quantities of food in a short span, accompanied by a disturbing loss of control over their eating habits.

Importantly, Dr. Dutta underscores that BED is often intertwined with emotional struggles. Many people use food as a coping mechanism to deal with feelings of stress, anxiety, depression, or loneliness. The binge eating episodes are often followed by overwhelming guilt, shame, and remorse, perpetuating a relentless cycle that challenges one's mental well-being.

Crucially, what distinguishes BED from other eating disorders, as pointed out by Dr. Era Dutta, is the absence of inappropriate compensatory behaviors. Unlike individuals with bulimia, those with BED do not resort to vomiting or excessive exercise to counteract their overeating. Instead, they grapple with the overwhelming emotions that follow their binge episodes.

Also read: World Mental Health Day: Early signs of teenage depression to watch out for