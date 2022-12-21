Search icon
Suffering from constipation: watch out these causes

Constipation increases the possibility of piles, body pain, headache, and bloating.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 07:09 AM IST

Representational image

Constipation is a common problem. There are many reasons for constipation such as lifestyle changes or not eating at the right time. There is a need to take special care of food during constipation. There are some foods which provide relief from constipation, while there are many which should not be eaten at all during constipation, as they make constipation worse. Constipation increases the possibility of piles, body pain, headache, and bloating. 

Foods to avoid in constipation:

Diary products- Many people suffer from constipation after consuming dairy products. This is due to the effect of lactose present in dairy products. The high-fat content of some dairy products increases the problem of constipation. Dairy products should be avoided during constipation.

Cookies- Cookies are a source of refined carbohydrates. They contain low amounts of fiber and high amounts of fat. During constipation, the consumption of cookies should be reduced as it aggravates the problem of constipation.

Rice- Rice does not get digested very easily. Consumption of white rice disturbs bowel movement as white rice contains more fiber than brown rice. During constipation, the consumption of white rice should be avoided.

These are the causes of constipation:

  • Drink less water
  • Excessive intake of fried food
  • Dieting for weight loss
  • Decreased metabolism
  • Excessive consumption of pain killer
  • Persistent sitting in one place
  • Eating only one type of food can be harmful
  • Avoid eating fried food during constipation. Raisins are rich in fiber. Soak a handful of raisins in water overnight and eat it on an empty stomach in the morning. 
