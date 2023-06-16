Study reveals altered gut bacteria might be early sign of Alzheimer's disease

According to a study conducted by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, people in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease -- after brain changes have begun but before cognitive symptoms become apparent -- have an assortment of bacteria in their intestines that differs from the gut bacteria of healthy people.

The findings, published June 14 in Science Translational Medicine, open up the possibility of analyzing the gut bacterial community to identify people at higher risk of developing dementia, and of designing microbiome-altering preventive treatments to stave off cognitive decline.

"We don't yet know whether the gut is influencing the brain or the brain is influencing the gut, but this association is valuable to know in either case," said co-corresponding author Gautam Dantas, PhD, the Conan Professor of Laboratory and Genomic Medicine. "It could be that the changes in the gut microbiome are just a readout of pathological changes in the brain. The other alternative is that the gut microbiome is contributing to Alzheimer's disease, in which case altering the gut microbiome with probiotics or fecal transfers might help change the course of the disease."

The idea of studying the connection between the gut microbiome and Alzheimer's disease came together at a youth soccer game, where Dantas and Beau M. Ances, MD, PhD, the Daniel J. Brennan Professor of Neurology, chatted while their children played. Ances treats and studies people with Alzheimer's disease; Dantas is an expert on the gut microbiome.

Scientists already knew that the gut microbiomes of people with symptomatic Alzheimer's differ from the microbiomes of healthy people of the same age. But, Ances told Dantas, nobody had yet looked at the gut microbiomes of people in the critical pre-symptomatic phase.

"By the time people have cognitive symptoms, there are significant changes that are often irreversible," said Ances, the other co-corresponding author. "But if you can diagnosis someone very early in the disease process, that would be the optimal time to effectively intervene with a therapy."

During the early stage of Alzheimer's disease, which can last two decades or more, affected people accumulate clumps of the proteins amyloid beta and tau in their brains, but do not exhibit signs of neurodegeneration or cognitive decline.

Dantas, Ances and first author Aura L. Ferreiro, PhD, then a graduate student in Dantas' lab and now a postdoctoral researcher, evaluated participants who volunteer for studies at the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Alzheimer Disease Research Center at Washington University. All participants were cognitively normal. As part of this study, participants provided stool, blood and cerebrospinal fluid samples; kept food diaries; and underwent PET and MRI brain scans.

To distinguish participants already in the early stage of Alzheimer's disease from those who were healthy, the researchers looked for signs of amyloid beta and tau accumulation through brain scans and cerebrospinal fluid. Of the 164 participants, about a third (49) had signs of early Alzheimer's.