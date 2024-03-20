Sadhguru undergoes emergency brain surgery; symptoms of rare skull bleeding

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev experienced a "life-threatening" health crisis and underwent brain surgery, as announced by the Isha Foundation on Wednesday. The organization stated that their 66-year-old leader is currently recuperating, with his health condition reported as stable.

"Sadhguru has recently undergone a life-threatening medical situation. He is currently recovering well," Isha Foundation said in a statement.

Sadhguru encountered several instances of brain bleeding before being admitted to the hospital due to intense headaches, according to the statement. With the situation escalating, he underwent emergency brain surgery to address the bleeding in the skull on March 17 at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi.

Brain bleeds, also known as intracranial hemorrhages, occur when there is bleeding within the brain tissue or the spaces surrounding the brain. They can be caused by various factors and can lead to serious medical emergencies. Here's an overview of symptoms, causes, and diagnosis:

Symptoms: