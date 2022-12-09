Search icon
How to prevent and treat liver fluke infection: Tips for avoiding contamination and protecting your health

To avoid liver fluke infection, practice good hygiene, avoid contaminated water and food sources, and avoid contact with infected animals.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

Liver fluke infection is a serious condition that can cause damage to the liver, bile ducts, and other organs. It is caused by parasitic worms called liver flukes, which are typically found in freshwater sources such as rivers, streams, and lakes. These parasites can enter the human body through the ingestion of contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with infected animals.

To avoid liver fluke infection, it is important to practice good hygiene and to avoid drinking or consuming water from potentially contaminated sources. This means avoiding drinking from rivers, streams, or lakes, and sticking to bottled or treated water instead.

Additionally, it is important to avoid eating raw or undercooked fish, particularly if it has been caught from a potentially contaminated source. Cook all fish thoroughly to kill any liver fluke parasites that may be present.

Another way to avoid liver fluke infection is to avoid direct contact with infected animals. This includes not handling or coming into contact with the feces of infected animals, as the liver fluke parasites can be present in the feces.

It is also a good idea to avoid activities that may increase your risk of exposure to contaminated water, such as swimming or wading in potentially contaminated water sources.

If you do suspect that you have been infected with liver fluke parasites, it is important to see a doctor right away. Treatment for liver fluke infection typically involves medications to kill the parasites, as well as supportive care to treat any complications that may have developed.

In conclusion, liver fluke infection is a serious condition that can be avoided by practicing good hygiene and avoiding contaminated food and water sources. Avoiding direct contact with infected animals, cooking fish thoroughly, and avoiding potentially contaminated water sources can all help to reduce your risk of liver fluke infection. If you do suspect that you have been infected, it is important to see a doctor right away for treatment.

