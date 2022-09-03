Search icon
High uric acid: cause, effective remedies to treat the condition naturally

High uric acid levels in the blood, are one of the primary causes of gout and, in most severe cases, chronic kidney disease.

Picture: freepik.com

More people are affected by hyperuricemia, also known as high uric acid levels, which can result in a multitude of chronic health issues. A natural byproduct of the digestion of purine-containing meals is uric acid. When the body can't get rid of enough uric acid or produces too much of it, high uric acid results.

High uric acid: Causes 

- poor gut health or low metabolism 

- Inactive lifestyle or lack of physical activity

- Having more proteins and less fat

- Heavy dinners

- No regularity in your sleeping and eating time

- Less intake of water

How to reduce uric acid levels naturally: 

- Exercise every single day 

- Stay hyderated

- Do not have lentils/beans and wheat for dinner till your condition gets better

- Include sour fruits like amla, berries, etc to your diet

- Manage your stress 

- Sound sleep every night. Sleeping better can help improve your digestion 

