High uric acid: cause, effective remedies to treat the condition naturally

Picture: freepik.com

More people are affected by hyperuricemia, also known as high uric acid levels, which can result in a multitude of chronic health issues. A natural byproduct of the digestion of purine-containing meals is uric acid. When the body can't get rid of enough uric acid or produces too much of it, high uric acid results.

High uric acid: Causes

- poor gut health or low metabolism

- Inactive lifestyle or lack of physical activity

- Having more proteins and less fat

- Heavy dinners

- No regularity in your sleeping and eating time

- Less intake of water

How to reduce uric acid levels naturally:

- Exercise every single day

- Stay hyderated

- Do not have lentils/beans and wheat for dinner till your condition gets better

- Include sour fruits like amla, berries, etc to your diet

- Manage your stress

- Sound sleep every night. Sleeping better can help improve your digestion