High uric acid: cause, effective remedies to treat the condition naturally

More people are affected by hyperuricemia, also known as high uric acid levels, which can result in a multitude of chronic health issues. A natural byproduct of the digestion of purine-containing meals is uric acid. When the body can't get rid of enough uric acid or produces too much of it, high uric acid results.
High uric acid: Causes
- poor gut health or low metabolism
- Inactive lifestyle or lack of physical activity
- Having more proteins and less fat
- Heavy dinners
- No regularity in your sleeping and eating time
- Less intake of water
How to reduce uric acid levels naturally:
- Exercise every single day
- Stay hyderated
- Do not have lentils/beans and wheat for dinner till your condition gets better
- Include sour fruits like amla, berries, etc to your diet
- Manage your stress
- Sound sleep every night. Sleeping better can help improve your digestion