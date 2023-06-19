Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming
topStoriesenglish

Wordle 731 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 20

To help you out, here is the Wordle 731 answer for June 20.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

Wordle 731 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 20
Wordle 731 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 20

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 731 answer for June 20.

Wordle 731 answer for June 20

The answer of Wordle 731 for June 20 is FROST. Frost is the weather condition when the temperature falls below 0° Celsius (freezing point) and a thin layer of ice forms on the ground and other surfaces, especially at night.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash
Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor attend Upsana Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower; see inside pics
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai shocker: Man kills girlfriend in moving autorickshaw, tries to end his life
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.