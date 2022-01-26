Garena Free Fire January 26 Redeem Codes: Step-by-step process to redeem today's free codes

The action-adventure battle royal game, Garena Free Fire, is one of the most popular among e-gamers as of now. The game is available to download for free on Google PlayStore. Many are not aware, but Garena developers release redeem codes daily containing 14 digits - a combination of letters and words.

Notably, these Free Fire redemption codes are limited to a specific server. Apart from this, players also get free rewards every day and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed by visiting the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 26

F6TG D5EN 314K

FLOT 6YH9 F87Y

FD3E B1N3 M4K5

FI4Y 87G6 F5DS

FE5D 3E4R TYH5

FRG3 ER8F YTGY

F3KF LCMX SL2E

F4NI 876T GRBJ

F87C X54A ERF2

FN3J K4IR TG87

FTYV G3ER 7SAQ

Additional Redeem Codes

HDFH DNBH NDJL

VFGV JMCK DMHN

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

ERTY HJNB VCDS

F10IU JHGV CDSE

F7UI JHBG FDFR

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD

Step-by-step process to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes

Step 1: You can visit the official website at -https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Next up, copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players will be able to collect their reward in the in-game mail section.