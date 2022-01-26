Garena Free Fire January 26 Redeem Codes: Step-by-step process to redeem today's free codes

The action-adventure battle royal game, Garena Free Fire, is one of the most popular among e-gamers as of now. The game is available to download for free on Google PlayStore. Many are not aware, but Garena developers release redeem codes daily containing 14 digits - a combination of letters and words.
Notably, these Free Fire redemption codes are limited to a specific server. Apart from this, players also get free rewards every day and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed by visiting the game's official website - garena.com/en.
Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 26
F6TG D5EN 314K
FLOT 6YH9 F87Y
FD3E B1N3 M4K5
FI4Y 87G6 F5DS
FE5D 3E4R TYH5
FRG3 ER8F YTGY
F3KF LCMX SL2E
F4NI 876T GRBJ
F87C X54A ERF2
FN3J K4IR TG87
FTYV G3ER 7SAQ
Additional Redeem Codes
HDFH DNBH NDJL
VFGV JMCK DMHN
Step-by-step process to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes
Step 1: You can visit the official website at -https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.
Step 3: Next up, copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.
Step 5: Click on 'OK'.
Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players will be able to collect their reward in the in-game mail section.