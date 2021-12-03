Garena Free Fire December 3 Redeem Codes: Get Free Fire diamond codes - Check steps to redeem today's free codes

The action-adventure battle royal game, Garena Free Fire, is one of the most popular games among e-gamers as of now. The game is available to download for free on Google PlayStore. Many are not aware, but Garena periodically releases redeem 14-digit codes - a combination of letters and words.

Notably, these Free Fire redemption codes are limited to a specific server. Apart from this, players also get free rewards every day and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed by visiting the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Garena Free Fire, on Thursday, also said that players can win exclusive Money Heist items during an event. The tweet read, "Can't go on a heist without proper tools! Obtain all the necessary equipment via the Heist Royale event. Win the exclusive Money Heist items and steal the show with your best tools before the event ends on the 8th of December."

Here are the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 3

FVNU EJD1 I4CG

FT8E RYHD KX93

F745 F6RY TGJH

FVKD IS87 VS33

F45T YU88 UY12

FGRT 5QAZ CFGJ

F45T YHJ9 OLSQ

FR43 F45Y JNBV

FCFG H567 GHJK

FR76 LO98 7YTG

FTG7 V6TQ 8USD

F9F8 F7YG FGHB

FRVG CHVB YUVI

FSAM SNDH FUIV

F8SW F763 YT4R

FHGB UI8V 7D6E

FRTU IG8V 7HGT

F56Y GAQW IOKM

Step-by-step process to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem codes

Step 1: You can visit the official website at -https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Next up, copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players will be able to collect their reward in the in-game mail section.