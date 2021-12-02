Headlines

Garena Free Fire December 2 Redeem Codes: Get diamond codes, in-game items - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2021, 01:47 PM IST

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royal game, is hugely popular among e-gamers and is available for download on the Google Playstore. 

Garena periodically releases redeem 14-digit codes which is a combination of letters and words. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website -  garena.com/en.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 2:

FVNU EJD1 I4CG

FT8E RYHD KX93

F745 F6RY TGJH

FVKD IS87 VS33

F45T YU88 UY12

FGRT 5QAZ CFGJ

F45T YHJ9 OLSQ

FR43 F45Y JNBV

FCFG H567 GHJK

FR76 LO98 7YTG

FTG7 V6TQ 8USD

F9F8 F7YG FGHB

FRVG CHVB YUVI

FSAM SNDH FUIV

F8SW F763 YT4R

FHGB UI8V 7D6E

FRTU IG8V 7HGT 

The December 2 Garena Free Fire redeem codes will let users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards and will be valid only for today. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, the Free Fire redeem code today might stop working. 

A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.

Recently they introduced the Booyah Day events where Garena is offering amazing items and cosmetics for players. They often release new redeem codes for the players. Players would have the chance to get pets, skins characters, bundles, weapons, and many more in-game items from these codes. Check out the latest redeem codes and a guide to redeem them.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: 

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check. 

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

