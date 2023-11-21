Headlines

Explained: What is endoscopic camera that captured visuals of trapped workers in Uttarakhand tunnel?

Explainer

Explained: What is endoscopic camera that captured visuals of trapped workers in Uttarakhand tunnel?

To make receiving the images easier, the Uttarakhand tunnel's officials employed an endoscopic flexible camera, whose wire took the shape of the pipeline to which it was attached.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Over 41 workers were trapped in the under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand following its collapse on November 12. Families of these workers were relieved to see the first-ever video footage from inside the tunnel after ten days of waiting for their release.

In the video, workers can be seen conversing with one another and accepting food that is delivered to them through a pipeline while donning yellow and white helmets. An endoscopic camera inserted through the substitute 6-inch food pipeline was used to record the images.

What is an endoscopic camera?

The endoscope camera is one of the most advanced medical devices, primarily utilized for surgical operations inside the human body. With the use of this instrument, medical practitioners can properly diagnose and treat patients by looking inside cavities, joints, and organs.

The newest endoscopic cameras use "chip-on-tip" technology, which records images using a tiny package that is fastened to the end of the instrument. To obtain accurate images, the camera additionally uses the LEDs that are fixed to the tip to illuminate the intended area. The images are displayed on a stereoscopic viewing device or a large medical-grade screen.

To make receiving the images easier, the Uttarakhand tunnel's officials employed an endoscopic flexible camera, whose wire took the shape of the pipeline to which it was attached. Because of the endoscopic camera's small size and form, officials were able to pass it through a narrow opening in the pipeline.

What is the purpose of the endoscopic camera in a rescue?

The camera arrived late on Monday evening from Delhi, and it was sent in. The workers can be seen in the video conversing with one another and accepting food that is sent to them via the pipeline.

Anshu Manish Khalkho, the director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), had previously stated that cameras would be installed through the pipeline to monitor the workers' situation.

(With inputs from PTI)

