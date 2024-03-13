DNA Explainer: What is PM-SURAJ portal launched by PM Modi? How will it benefit 1 lakh entrepreneurs?

Attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in Agartala, the event underscored the government's commitment to uplifting marginalised sections of society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the PM-SURAJ (Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan) national portal, signalling a monumental stride towards empowering the underprivileged. Attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in Agartala, the event underscored the government's commitment to uplifting marginalised sections of society.

At the heart of the initiative lies a nationwide endeavour to provide crucial credit support to one lakh entrepreneurs hailing from disadvantaged communities. This move, approved by Prime Minister Modi himself, heralds a dawn of opportunities for those long deprived of financial aid, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Interacting with beneficiaries of various government schemes aimed at marginalised groups, including Scheduled Castes, backward classes, and sanitation workers, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his dedication to prioritising the underprivileged.

The PM-SURAJ national portal will extend credit support to eligible individuals across the nation, with assistance channelled through banks, NBFC-MFIs, and other relevant organisations.

Furthermore, the ceremony witnessed the distribution of Ayushman Health Cards and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to Safai Mitras (Sewer and Septic tank workers) under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE).

A staggering turnout of over 3 lakh beneficiaries from various government schemes across 500 districts highlighted the significance of the event.

In essence, the launch of the PM-SURAJ national portal stands as a beacon of hope, promising a brighter future for marginalised communities and underscoring the government's commitment to growth and development.