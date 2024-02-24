DNA Explainer: What is 'meow meow' drug, that makes you hear strange sounds, affects your nervous system?

Mephedrone, also known as Meow Meow, is a highly addictive drug, more potent than heroin and cocaine. Users often describe its effects as more intense than a collision with a train.

Recently, the police in Delhi and Pune achieved significant success by seizing a large shipment of synthetic stimulant drug called Mephedrone. Also known by its street names "Meow Meow" or "M-Cat," the authorities confiscated around 1,800 kilograms of this drug, valued at an estimated Rs 3,500 crores, in the raids.

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant and psychoactive substance that is banned under India's NDPS Act due to its highly dangerous nature.

What is Mephedrone?

Upon consumption, it can cause strange noises in the ears and brain almost instantly, impairing the user's senses and awareness of their surroundings. Even a slightly higher dosage can lead to fatal consequences, making it illegal in most countries worldwide.

Originally synthesised as a plant fertiliser, Mephedrone gained popularity as a recreational drug due to its cheap cost compared to cocaine and heroin.

Despite being classified as a Class B drug in 2010, its usage has surged among partygoers and LGBTQ+ communities, earning it the nickname "dance drug" in Britain.

The drug's adverse effects include dilated pupils, difficulty focusing, teeth grinding, confusion, irregular behaviour, increased body temperature, heart rate, and sweating. Chronic use often leads to addiction, making withdrawal attempts futile.

Despite bans and increased prices, young adults remain its primary consumers, with a significant rise in its usage observed in the UK and Europe since 2010.

Mephedrone is a deadly concoction of hazardous chemicals, including hydrochloric acid and potassium permanganate. Even slight variations in its composition can turn it into a lethal substance.

Notably, the presence of magnesium in the drug can be fatal upon consumption. Mafia syndicates produce these illicit drugs in underground labs, posing a severe threat to public health and safety.

The recent raids conducted by the police in Delhi and Pune reflect the ongoing battle against the illegal drug trade, highlighting the urgent need for stricter enforcement measures and public awareness campaigns to combat substance abuse.