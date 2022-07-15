DNA Explainer: What are 'unparliamentary words', how and who decides it?

(Image Source: IANS)

Monsoon session is due to begin on July 18, and before that the Lok Sabha secretariat has released over a 50-page compilation of words deemed unfit for use in Parliament. This has irked the Opposition which is terming this as a 'gag order' to stop other parties from critising the Modi government and its policies.

However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla clarified that 'no words have been banned' under 'Unparliamentary Words 2021'. He said that the decision to remove words that are deemed 'unparliamentary' is the prerogative of the Chair. According to the new rules, the use of such words will be treated as inappropriate conduct and will not be part of the proceedings of the House.

Read | Words like jumlajeevi, jaichand banned in Parliament, here's a list of unparliamentary phrases

What the rule says?

Article 105(2) of the Constitution lays down that, "No Member of Parliament shall be liable to any proceedings in any court in respect of anything said or any vote given by him in Parliament or any committee thereof." However, MPs do not enjoy the freedom to say whatever they want inside the House.

Members cannot use defamatory or indecent or undignified or unparliamentary words inside the House.

Rule 380 (Expunction) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha says, "If the Speaker is of opinion that words have been used in debate which are defamatory or indecent or unparliamentary or undignified, the Speaker may, while exercising discretion order that such words be expunged from the proceedings of the House."

Rule 381 says, "The portion of the proceedings of the House so expunged shall be marked by asterisks and an explanatory footnote shall be inserted in the proceedings as follows - 'Expunged as ordered by the Chair’."

How is it decided, what is unparliamentary?

The Constitution of India extends immunity from arrest to Members of Parliament, but this is not in totality.

What an MP says must adhere to the discipline of the Parliamentary Rules, the common sense of the members, and the Speaker's supervision of the proceedings.

The Parliamentary Rules ensure that members do not use defamatory, indecent, undignified and unparliamentary words in the House.

Keeping offensive expressions out of Parliament's records is the responsibility of the Presiding Officers, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

If a word is deemed unparliamentary or indecent and hurts the decorum or dignity of the House, the head of the reporting section sends it to the Speaker or the presiding officer.

For this, head of the reporting section cites relevant rules and precedence with a recommendation to expunge them.

Once the Speaker expunges the word or usage, it comes back to the reporting section which removes the word from the records and mentions in the proceedings.

At the end of the session, a compilation of words removed from the records, along with reasons, is sent to the Speaker’s office, Sansad TV and the editorial service for information.

The editorial service section later prepares a list of all these expressions made in Indian Parliament, the state legislatures and other parliaments to release as the new addition to the existing list.

Some words included in unparliamentary words list

Hooliganism, Anarchist, Gaddar, Girgit, Ghadiyali ansu, Apmaan, Asatya, Ahankaar, Kala din, Kala bazaari, Khareed farokht, Danga, Dalal, Daadagiri, Dohra charitra, Bechara, Bobcut, Lollypop, Vishwasghat, Samvedanheen, Foolish, Sexual harassment are prohibited.

Words like jumlajeevi, baal buddhi, Covid spreader, abused, ashamed, betrayal, chamchagiri, cheated, Snoopgate, anarchist, Shakuni, corrupt, corruption, coward, criminal, dictatorial, taanashah, tanashahi, vinash purush, Khalistani among others would be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the Houses.