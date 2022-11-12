DNA Explainer: Reason why you can’t see Rs 2000 currency notes

When was the last time you saw a 2000 Rupee note? Maybe a very, very long time ago. Now consider the potential causes of this. Yes, the root of the issue has now been identified. In reality, not a single note worth Rs 2,000 has been printed in the last three years. This currency (a 2000 rupee note) is not equally distributed in such circumstances. This was disclosed in a statement requested in response to a Right to Information (RTI) request made by the news organization IANS.

The RBI sought to remonetize the economy as soon as possible. The outlawed Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes made up more than 80% of the total value of notes in circulation at the time demonetization was announced. It was difficult to replace such a large amount so quickly, even with the currency presses at the RBI operating nonstop.

The government announced the ban on the old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes on November 8, 2016, and then unveiled the new notes, which featured the new Rs. 2000 note.

How many Rs. 2000 notes were produced over the last three years:

According to RTI, no new Rs. 2,000 notes were printed in 2019–20, 2020–21, or 2021–2022. RBI Note Mudran (P) Limited manufactured 3,5429.91 crore notes having a face value of Rs 2,000 during the fiscal year 2016–17. After then, just 466.90 crore notes (2000 rupee notes) were printed in 2018–19, which is a significant decrease from the extremely low 1115.07 crore notes created in 2017–18.

The sharp rise in the quantity of fake currency:

All Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005 denominations of new banknotes carrying a new numbering system were introduced by the RBI in 2015. The Visible Security feature allows the general public to immediately distinguish between counterfeit and real cash. Most of the counterfeit currency (2,000-rupee notes) that were found in the financial system was of low quality, and no significant security precautions were broken.

According to a recent government response in the Parliament, NCRB data shows that the amount of fake Rs 2,000 notes confiscated in the country increased dramatically between 2016 and 2020, from 2,272 to 2,44,834 pieces.

In total, 2,272 fake Rs 2,000 notes were discovered in the nation in 2016, 74,898 in 2017, 90,566 in 2019, and 2,44,834 in 2020, a notable increase. The RTI response states that the central bank stopped issuing the Rs. 2,000 in 2020.