Headlines

Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

'They aren't enough...': West Bengal BJP leader launches scathing attack on CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of INDIA Bloc meet

INDIA bloc’s key meeting today, day after 92 opposition MPs suspended in Parliament

India's biggest flop actress, gave 8 flop films, no hit in 12 years, worked with superstar, she is now...

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio may take huge hit, Elon Musk to benefit India's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'They aren't enough...': West Bengal BJP leader launches scathing attack on CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of INDIA Bloc meet

Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

INDIA bloc’s key meeting today, day after 92 opposition MPs suspended in Parliament

9 motivational quotes by Prabhas

Teams that lost most finals in IPL history

Ahead of Salaar, 8 Indian blockbusters celebrating friendship

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

India's biggest flop actress, gave 8 flop films, no hit in 12 years, worked with superstar, she is now...

Meet actress whose debut was blockbuster, took 3 times more fees than Salman, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

'This is extremely...': Netizens slam Animal's Twitter page for trolling critic's review with box office collection

HomeExplainer

Explainer

Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

This sub-variant was originally discovered in Luxembourg and is a descendant of the Omicron sub-variant, which is the source of the Pirola variety (BA.2.86). Here's everything you need to know about the COVID-19 new variant JN.1.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 09:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A new variant of Covid 19 named JN.1 has been discovered in India on December 8. The first case was identified in Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It is raising concerns among Indians on how dangerous the virus is. 

The Central government has issued an advisory to states, urging them to "maintain continuous vigilance."

This sub-variant was originally discovered in Luxembourg and is a descendant of the Omicron sub-variant, which is the source of the Pirola variety (BA.2.86). It has spike protein alterations that could make it more contagious and immune response-evading.

What are the symptoms of covid variant JN.1?
"The reported symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache, cough, and, in some cases, mild gastrointestinal symptoms. Because of its transmissibility, JN.1 can become the dominating strain of circulating COVID virus unless proactive preventive measures are not followed which are - frequent hand sanitization, usage of Triply mask and social distancing," said Dr Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

There are reports that this newer variety may be more likely to cause gastrointestinal issues, however further thorough research is required to support these claims.

Aside from social distancing and face masks, experts are also advising people to receive booster shots.

How many cases of variant JN.1 have been identified in India?
As of Monday, there were 1,828 active cases of JN.1 in India, which has raised concerns about the new variety. 4 deaths have been reported in Kerala so far. 

How dangerous is the COVID-19 new variant JN.1?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said that, despite worries over its transmissibility, there is no evidence to suggest that JN.1 is more dangerous than other circulating variations.

The CDC also points out that although JN.1 may be more adept at eluding our immune systems, this does not always translate into more serious infections or a rise in hospital admissions.

Speaking about the initial detection of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 in Kerala, Health Minister Veena George stated that there was no need for alarm. She said, “There is no need for any concern. It's a sub-variant. It was just found here. Months ago, this variant was detected in a few Indians who were screened at the Singapore Airport. It's just that Kerala has identified the variant here through genome sequencing. There is no need to worry. The situation is being closely monitored.”

Co-chairman of the National Indian Medical Association Covid Task Force Rajeev Jayadevan stated that the new strain could evade immunity and spread more quickly.

He said, “JN.1 is a severely immune-evasive and fast-spreading variant, markedly different from XBB and all other prior versions of this virus. This enables it to infect people who had previous Covid infections and also people who were vaccinated.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi to flag off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, check new features of this train

IPL auction 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch for free

Viral video: Bengaluru man finds live snail in salad ordered via Swiggy, company responds

Animal box office collection day 17: Ranbir Kapoor film continues to break records, breaches Rs 500 crore mark in India

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Full list of players, base price, sold, unsold status

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE