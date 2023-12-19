Explained: Covid 19 new variant JN.1 detected, how dangerous is it? Should you worry?

This sub-variant was originally discovered in Luxembourg and is a descendant of the Omicron sub-variant, which is the source of the Pirola variety (BA.2.86). Here's everything you need to know about the COVID-19 new variant JN.1.

A new variant of Covid 19 named JN.1 has been discovered in India on December 8. The first case was identified in Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It is raising concerns among Indians on how dangerous the virus is.

The Central government has issued an advisory to states, urging them to "maintain continuous vigilance."

This sub-variant was originally discovered in Luxembourg and is a descendant of the Omicron sub-variant, which is the source of the Pirola variety (BA.2.86). It has spike protein alterations that could make it more contagious and immune response-evading.

What are the symptoms of covid variant JN.1?

"The reported symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache, cough, and, in some cases, mild gastrointestinal symptoms. Because of its transmissibility, JN.1 can become the dominating strain of circulating COVID virus unless proactive preventive measures are not followed which are - frequent hand sanitization, usage of Triply mask and social distancing," said Dr Tushar Tayal, Lead Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

There are reports that this newer variety may be more likely to cause gastrointestinal issues, however further thorough research is required to support these claims.

Aside from social distancing and face masks, experts are also advising people to receive booster shots.

How many cases of variant JN.1 have been identified in India?

As of Monday, there were 1,828 active cases of JN.1 in India, which has raised concerns about the new variety. 4 deaths have been reported in Kerala so far.

How dangerous is the COVID-19 new variant JN.1?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said that, despite worries over its transmissibility, there is no evidence to suggest that JN.1 is more dangerous than other circulating variations.

The CDC also points out that although JN.1 may be more adept at eluding our immune systems, this does not always translate into more serious infections or a rise in hospital admissions.

Speaking about the initial detection of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 in Kerala, Health Minister Veena George stated that there was no need for alarm. She said, “There is no need for any concern. It's a sub-variant. It was just found here. Months ago, this variant was detected in a few Indians who were screened at the Singapore Airport. It's just that Kerala has identified the variant here through genome sequencing. There is no need to worry. The situation is being closely monitored.”

Co-chairman of the National Indian Medical Association Covid Task Force Rajeev Jayadevan stated that the new strain could evade immunity and spread more quickly.

He said, “JN.1 is a severely immune-evasive and fast-spreading variant, markedly different from XBB and all other prior versions of this virus. This enables it to infect people who had previous Covid infections and also people who were vaccinated.”