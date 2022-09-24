CBI crackdown on child porn: What is Operation ‘Megha Chakra’?

File Photo

One of the major CBI-led global operations in recent times, Operation 'Megha Chakra' is a rapid response to online child sexual exploitation with international linkages and organised cyber-enabled financial crimes. The operation deals with a case where victims, accused, suspects and conspirators are located across global jurisdictions. This has required an internationally coordinated law-enforcement response.

As part of Operation ‘Megha Chakra’, the CBI on Saturday raided 59 locations in 21 states and UTs across India on Saturday. The operation is internationally coordinated and one of the biggest crackdowns on online circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Raids launched on Interpol inputs

Saturday’s raids came after the agency received inputs from Crime Against Children (CAC) unit of Interpol, based in Singapore and registered two cases based on it. The Interpol agency in Singapore had received the inputs from New Zealand Police.

CBI recovered many electronic devices including mobile phones, laptops belonging to more than 50 suspects during the raids.

"It was alleged that a number of Indian citizens were involved in circulation/ downloading/ transmission of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) using cloud-based storage," a CBI spokesperson said after the Saturday raids.

"The said information received in Interpol from Law enforcement authorities of New Zealand was analysed and developed by CBI, and suspected persons were identified to locate and disrupt further distribution," the spokesperson said.

Over 50 suspects in the country are under the scanner, officials said. Suspects are being questioned by the agency about illicit material found on their electronic devices in order to identify the victims and the abusers, a CBI spokesperson said.

Why is the Operation named ‘Megha Chakra’?

The name of the operation stems from its target – cloud storage, which is being used to circulate the material online. Hence, the codename ‘Megha Chakra’. CSAM peddlers across India have been hit by the CBI, which was also India’s first law enforcement agency to set up a cyber crime unit.

As per preliminary scrutiny, “presence of huge quantity of CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) in a number of electronic devices” has allegedly been revealed in the electronic devices recovered.

"The operation will collate information from law-enforcement agencies in India, engage with agencies globally and coordinate closely through Interpol channels to combat online child sexual exploitation and such organized cyber criminal activities," the agency said.

(With inputs from PTI)