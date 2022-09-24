Child porn menace: CBI launches ‘Operation Meghchakra’, massive crackdown across 20 states

File Photo | Representational

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a massive crackdown on child pornography sal and distribution online on Saturday, raiding 56 locations in 20 states. The operation has been named `Operation MeghChakra`, news agencies reported.

The crackdown was a follow up of raids that were conducted by the agency in November of 2021 in connection with the same crime, sources were quoted by IANS. The operation was codenamed ‘Operation Carbon’ at the time.

The CBI received inputs from Interpol`s Singapore-based Crime Against Child Unit on the sales and distribution of such material online, sources further said.

Various teams made up of over 200 CBI officials were deployed for the crackdown across the entire network of those involved in the crime.

"We have learnt that Cloud storage is being used by the accused in distribution of child sexual abuse material. We got inputs and developed it on our own. We located their hideouts based on technical surveillance and are now raiding them," the sources said.

Federal probe agency has used international co-operation channels to unearth the entire network of child porn online distribution accused.

The CBI action comes days after Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) flagged child porn and rape videos "available freely" on Twitter, issuing summons to the company's India Policy Head and the Delhi Police in connection with the content. DCW and its chief Swati Maliwal were led to discovering the videos on the platform after they began investingation the issue of leaked videos in connection with the Chandigarh University leaked video incident where probe is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

