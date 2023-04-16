DNA Explainer: All about Turkish-made Zigana pistols which were used by Atiq Ahmad, Ashraf killers

File photo

Atiq Ahmed, a gangster-turned-politician, and his brother Ashraf were killed with a semi-automatic weapon called a Zigana, according to the police. The three attackers who were apprehended and charged with murder are all vicious criminals. According to media reports, the three attackers began committing crimes like murder and robbery when they were very young.

A source in the UP Police said that the killer used Zigana F (automatic) and a Girsan 9MM parabellum (Regard MC) pistol and the same pistol was also used in the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

Turkish-made Zigana pistols

TISAS, a Turkish gun manufacturer, makes the Zigana semi-automatic pistol. The production of the said pistols started in 2001 and is one of the first pistols in Turkey with an original design.

Zigana pistols have a locked-slide short recoil operating mechanism with a modified browning-type locking system.

Price of Zigana Pistol

These are illegal and banned in India. The price of these pistols is around Rs 6 to 7 lakh.

Atiq Ahmed, a gangster-politician, and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three men on Saturday night in Prayagraj, UP, n full view of media cameras. Former MP Atiq Ahmed had grabbed national headlines in the last month after the broad daylight shooting of Umesh Pal in February this year.

According to an FIR lodged in the murder of Atiq and his brother Ashraf, it is said that the two were coming out of a hospital after undergoing a medical check-up on Saturday night when they were surrounded by media.

"All of a sudden two of the journalists dropped their camera and mic id respectively and fired at Atiq and Ashraf in a flash. All of a sudden, the third journalist also started firing and till someone could understand the matter, the criminals in the garb of media, killed Atiq and Ashraf. Policeman Mann Singh sustained injuries and one of the attackers also got injured in firing," the FIR said.

As per TV reports, the entire shooting lasted just 5 seconds and 24 rounds were fired. There is no official police confirmation on this. The three shooters were posing as media persons. One of them held a mic and had an ID card.

After that, shooters Lovlesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh and Arun Maurya, dropped their loaded weapons. Some of the journalists who were covering the incident also got minor injuries.

It further said that during the interrogation, all three revealed that they wanted to eliminate Atiq and Ashraf`s gang and make a name for themselves in the state so that they could benefit in the future. The assailants could not escape after committing the crime as they failed to estimate the police`s tight surveillance.

The three attackers said that they had been waiting for the right opportunity to kill them and had disguised themselves as media persons, but they could not find the right time until Saturday when they carried out the incident.

(with inputs from IANS)