Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Goat Life Twitter review: Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers 'once-in-a-lifetime' performance in 'cinematic masterpiece'

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar producer Anand Pandit isn't concerned about box office: 'This film is not business' | Exclusive

Meet Indian man who once took a loan of Rs 1200 to start business, now owns Rs 13091 crore company, he is from...

Any external imputation 'completely unacceptable': India after US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

JEE main 2024 session 2: Exam dates revised again, check new schedule here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Goat Life Twitter review: Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers 'once-in-a-lifetime' performance in 'cinematic masterpiece'

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar producer Anand Pandit isn't concerned about box office: 'This film is not business' | Exclusive

Meet Indian man who once took a loan of Rs 1200 to start business, now owns Rs 13091 crore company, he is from...

8 luxurious things owned by Mukesh Ambani

Yoga moves to enhance hair health

8 warning signs of brain tumor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar producer Anand Pandit isn't concerned about box office: 'This film is not business' | Exclusive

The Goat Life Twitter review: Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers 'once-in-a-lifetime' performance in 'cinematic masterpiece'

After Animal, Bobby Deol to play 'cold-blooded, menacing' villain in YRF Spy Universe, will star in...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

The Goat Life Twitter review: Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers 'once-in-a-lifetime' performance in 'cinematic masterpiece'

Headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran and helmed by Blessy, the survival drama The Goat Life (titled in Malayalam as Aadujeevitham) has finally released after 16 years.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 05:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life aka Aadujeevitham
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran, The Goat Life has finally been released in the theatres on March 28. Titled Aadujeevitham in Malayalam, the survival drama film is based on a true incident in which Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer was forced into slavery as a goatherd in Saudi Arabia. 

The writer Benyamin adapted this real story into the 2008 Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham, which impressed the filmmake Blessy so much that he decided to make it into a feature film and cast Prithviraj in it in 2008. The film went into a development hell in 2009, was revived after six years in 2015, and has finally hit theatres after 16 years.

The Goat Life aka Aadujeevitham has impressed the cinegoers, who went to watch the much-awaited film on its first day of release and shared their views on Twitter, now known as X. Prithviraj has impressed the audiences with his "once-in-a-lifetime" performance in the portrayal of Najeeb and the film has already been dubbed as "cinematic masterpiece".

One netizen wrote, "#Aadujeevitham - A soul stirring survival drama where the pain and perseverance of Najeeb is felt by us. Blessy’s monumental vision and Prithviraj’s once-in-a-lifetime performance has breathed life into this visual poetry", while another added, "#Aadujeevitham is a cinematic masterpiece! It's a heart-wrenching, truly magical survival thriller that showcases Prithviraj's best performance ever. Directed by Blessy with AR Rahman's mesmering music, it's a movie you CANNOT miss. #MustWatch".

"#Aadujeevitham If you like and appreciate cinema of a pure form, you will love this film to no end. AR Rahman, Blessy, Prithviraj & team deserve all the accolades. Each and every frame is something rarely seen in Indian cinema", read another tweet. Another cinegoer posted, "When a performance goes beyond imaginations, seeing someone transform into a character that's challenging not just by appearance but by the way they enact, the act goes above the cinema and everything around. Aadujeevitham is beautiful."

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, The Goat Life aka Aadujeevitham also stars Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Shobha Mohan. This is AR Rahman's third Malayalam film after Yoddha (1992) and Malayankunju (2022).

READ | This film took 16 years to make, crew was stranded in foreign desert, superstar worked for free, 20 camels had to be...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 90s' highest-paid actress, who was 'auctioned' by husband, quit acting at peak, still earns Rs 72 crore per year

IND vs AUS Test series 2024-25 schedule out: Check dates, venue, first match to be played in…

India summons US diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

The Sabarmati Report teaser: Vikrant Massey tries to expose 'hidden facts' of Godhra train burning, fans say 'superhit'

Seeing Is Believing: How Expert Merge Hardware And Software For Better Vision

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement