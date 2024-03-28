The Goat Life Twitter review: Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers 'once-in-a-lifetime' performance in 'cinematic masterpiece'

Headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran and helmed by Blessy, the survival drama The Goat Life (titled in Malayalam as Aadujeevitham) has finally released after 16 years.

Headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran, The Goat Life has finally been released in the theatres on March 28. Titled Aadujeevitham in Malayalam, the survival drama film is based on a true incident in which Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer was forced into slavery as a goatherd in Saudi Arabia.

The writer Benyamin adapted this real story into the 2008 Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham, which impressed the filmmake Blessy so much that he decided to make it into a feature film and cast Prithviraj in it in 2008. The film went into a development hell in 2009, was revived after six years in 2015, and has finally hit theatres after 16 years.

The Goat Life aka Aadujeevitham has impressed the cinegoers, who went to watch the much-awaited film on its first day of release and shared their views on Twitter, now known as X. Prithviraj has impressed the audiences with his "once-in-a-lifetime" performance in the portrayal of Najeeb and the film has already been dubbed as "cinematic masterpiece".

One netizen wrote, "#Aadujeevitham - A soul stirring survival drama where the pain and perseverance of Najeeb is felt by us. Blessy’s monumental vision and Prithviraj’s once-in-a-lifetime performance has breathed life into this visual poetry", while another added, "#Aadujeevitham is a cinematic masterpiece! It's a heart-wrenching, truly magical survival thriller that showcases Prithviraj's best performance ever. Directed by Blessy with AR Rahman's mesmering music, it's a movie you CANNOT miss. #MustWatch".

"#Aadujeevitham If you like and appreciate cinema of a pure form, you will love this film to no end. AR Rahman, Blessy, Prithviraj & team deserve all the accolades. Each and every frame is something rarely seen in Indian cinema", read another tweet. Another cinegoer posted, "When a performance goes beyond imaginations, seeing someone transform into a character that's challenging not just by appearance but by the way they enact, the act goes above the cinema and everything around. Aadujeevitham is beautiful."

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, The Goat Life aka Aadujeevitham also stars Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Shobha Mohan. This is AR Rahman's third Malayalam film after Yoddha (1992) and Malayankunju (2022).

